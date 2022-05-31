Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 1,447,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.