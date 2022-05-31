Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($2.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($5.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 587,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

