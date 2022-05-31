Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $475.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.95.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.04.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
