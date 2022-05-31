Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $475.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.