Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

