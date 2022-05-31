Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.95.
Shares of ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.04.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
