Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) PT Lowered to 25.20

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

