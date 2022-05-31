Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) PT Lowered to 25.20

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $26.20.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (UELKY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.