UBS Group Lowers Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €1.15 ($1.24) to €1.10 ($1.18) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNDSF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.97) to €0.95 ($1.02) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.87.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.