UBS Group Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

