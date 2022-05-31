Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $562,981.60

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ubex has a market cap of $562,981.60 and $11.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00149766 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

