U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

