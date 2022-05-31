Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,148 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 1,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.