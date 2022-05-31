Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,148 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
