Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.60% of Tyler Technologies worth $131,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $362.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average is $447.71. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

