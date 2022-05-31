TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.64 or 1.00005539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.