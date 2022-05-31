TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

TRST opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $615.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

