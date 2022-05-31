TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
TRST opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $615.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
