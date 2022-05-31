Truist Financial Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

