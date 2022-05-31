Truist Financial Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.