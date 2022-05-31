TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $967.58 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.60 billion and approximately $967.58 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 93,949,976,630 coins and its circulating supply is 93,949,974,367 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

