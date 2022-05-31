TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACI)
