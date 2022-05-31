Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPON stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.35).

Get Triple Point VCT 2011 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.