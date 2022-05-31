Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Tops $36.47 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.