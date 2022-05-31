TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 7.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TransUnion worth $36,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,493. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

