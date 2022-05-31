Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.07.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TT traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $140.50. 31,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,176. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.76. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

