TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $35,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 736,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 436,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 434,839 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTPG stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

