Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$103.83.

TSE:TD opened at C$96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

