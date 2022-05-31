TopBidder Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,494.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.32 or 0.99988691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

