Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.37). Approximately 19,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 120,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of £43.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.07.

In related news, insider Katrina Nurse sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £3,165.03 ($4,004.34). Also, insider Richard Amos bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($136,639.68).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

