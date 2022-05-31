ThreeFold Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $35,878.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.