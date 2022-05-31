The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,320 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Southern worth $93,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,479. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,331 shares of company stock worth $22,824,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.