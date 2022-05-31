The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $218.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.40.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

