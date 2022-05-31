The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

HCKT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

