The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 119.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

