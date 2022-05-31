The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 393,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $7.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
