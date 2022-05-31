The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,769. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

