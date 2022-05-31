The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $141.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $145.73. 19,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

