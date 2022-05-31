The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $93.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 37,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.