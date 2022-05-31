The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.12% of AZEK worth $151,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after buying an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AZEK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,406,000 after buying an additional 51,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after buying an additional 148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 105,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.