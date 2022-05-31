Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teva Q1 earnings were in line while sales missed estimates. Teva faces challenges like generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, Teva is seeing continued growth of Austedo prescriptions and market share growth for Ajovy. With improving operational efficiencies and significant debt reduction, the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. Though Teva continues to resolve opioid-related litigations state-by-state and expects to reach a nationwide settlement for all states before the end of 2022, these litigations remain an overhang on the stock. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.64.

TEVA stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

