Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ternium by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 792.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.