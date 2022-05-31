Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

