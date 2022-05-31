TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 122,386 InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.37% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 148,365 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPVF opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies.

