TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $3,395,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

