Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,866. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

