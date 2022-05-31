Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.58.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

