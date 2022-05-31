Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $77.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 76,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

