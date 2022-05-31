Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.75. 4,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,900. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.