Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.75. 4,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,900. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.