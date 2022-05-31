TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $122,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

