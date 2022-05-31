TD Securities Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

