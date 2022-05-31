Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $150,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $47,248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 177,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

