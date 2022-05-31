Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $150,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $47,248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 177,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.
TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
