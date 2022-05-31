Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. 30,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

