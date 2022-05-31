Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

