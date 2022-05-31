Taurus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,146,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. 126,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

